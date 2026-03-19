Rob Dillingham News: Trending in right direction
Dillingham provided 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 139-109 loss to the Raptors.
Dillingham is enjoying an uptick in his playing time of late and has taken full advantage of the opportunity, as this was his fourth straight game with double-digit points. He's averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor in that span, including 38.9 percent from three. Dillingham has logged at least 20 minutes in seven of his last eight games, and that uptick in minutes should translate to increased production as well, as has been the case in the last few weeks.
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