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Rob Dillingham News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 4:02pm

Dillingham (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Dillingham is good to go for the first leg of this back-to-back set and should fill his typical role off the bench. The second-year guard has averaged 13.1 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.9 minutes per game across his last seven outings.

Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls
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