Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham News: Will start vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Dillingham will be in the starting lineup Saturday against the Trail Blazers.

Dillingham will be a starter for Minnesota for the first time this season, with the team shorthanded in the backcourt. Mike Conley (finger) and Anthony Edwards (hip) have been ruled out for this game against Portland, meaning the rookie guard will have an increased workload in the backcourt along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will also be in the starting lineup Saturday.

Rob Dillingham
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
