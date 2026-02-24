Robert Williams Injury: Added to injury report
Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota with right foot soreness.
Williams is a late addition to the injury report, which is generally a bad sign. Unless Yang Hansen is summoned from the G League, the extra center minutes behind Donovan Clingan would need to be soaked up by Jerami Grant and Sidy Cissoko if Williams is unable to go.
