Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 12:53pm

Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota with right foot soreness.

Williams is a late addition to the injury report, which is generally a bad sign. Unless Yang Hansen is summoned from the G League, the extra center minutes behind Donovan Clingan would need to be soaked up by Jerami Grant and Sidy Cissoko if Williams is unable to go.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
