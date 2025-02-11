Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Iffy against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Williams (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Williams has missed six of the last eight games for the Trail Blazers while dealing with right knee soreness. The veteran big man has been in and out of the lineup all season and might miss a second straight game Wednesday in Denver. Donovan Clingan will likely play heavy minutes in the frontcourt, especially with Deandre Ayton (calf) already ruled out for this game against the Nuggets.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now