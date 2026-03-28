Robert Williams Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Williams (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Williams is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest due to lower-back soreness. If the backup big man is unable to play, Kris Murray and Sidy Cissoko are candidates for increased playing time, while Yang Hansen could enter the rotation.
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