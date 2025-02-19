Fantasy Basketball
Robert Williams Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 5:23pm

Williams (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

After missing Portland's last game prior to the All-Star break, the veteran big man continues to deal with right knee soreness. With Deandre Ayton (calf) on the shelf already, the Trail Blazers could be forced to hand rookie first-rounder Donovan Clingan a heavy dose of playing time against Los Angeles if Williams is also sidelined.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
