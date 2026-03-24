Robert Williams Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Williams (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Williams took a seat for Monday's game against the Nets due to left knee injury management, and the Blazers are unsure if the big man will take the court Wednesday. Expect an update from the team closer to tipoff.
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