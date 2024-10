Coach Chauncey Billups said Williams (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Williams suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during training camp and is still working his way back to full strength. If he's sidelined, Donovan Clingan and Duop Reath would likely see backup minutes behind Deandre Ayton.