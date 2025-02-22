Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Williams continues to be in and out of the lineup this season -- this time due to left knee soreness -- and his next chance to suit up will be Monday against the Jazz. With Williams and Deandre Ayton (calf) both out, rookie Donovan Clingan will continue to serve as the Blazers' starting center.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now