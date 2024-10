Williams (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Williams continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is set to miss a third straight game. His next chance to play will come against the Kings on Monday, but with that being the second half of a back-to-back set, he could miss that contest, too. With Williams out, Donovan Clingan should continue to see steady minutes as Deandre Ayton's backup.