Robert Williams Injury: Not playing Sunday
Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to left knee injury management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Williams is coming off a double-double performance in Thursday's win over the Bulls. He will sit out of Sunday's contest while managing a left knee injury, and his next chance to play is Wednesday against the Grizzlies. If he's cleared to play, Yang Hansen (back) would be poised to serve as the Blazers' backup center behind Donovan Clingan on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 263 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1217 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2634 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 555 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 357 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More