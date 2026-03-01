Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to left knee injury management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Williams is coming off a double-double performance in Thursday's win over the Bulls. He will sit out of Sunday's contest while managing a left knee injury, and his next chance to play is Wednesday against the Grizzlies. If he's cleared to play, Yang Hansen (back) would be poised to serve as the Blazers' backup center behind Donovan Clingan on Sunday.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
