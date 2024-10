Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors.

The big man will begin the season on the sidelines, though the club is hopeful he will return to game action soon, according to Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com. If the 27-year-old misses additional time, Donovan Clingan and Duop Reath are candidates for more playing time. Williams' next chance to suit up will come Friday against New Orleans.