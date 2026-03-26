Robert Williams Injury: Questionable for Friday
Williams (knee) is questionable to play Friday versus the Mavericks.
Williams logged only 13 minutes in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee, and Friday's game is not part of a back-to-back set, so it would be somewhat surprising to see Williams receive a rest day. However, if he is ruled out, that will open up minutes for Yang Hansen.
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