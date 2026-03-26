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Robert Williams Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Williams (knee) is questionable to play Friday versus the Mavericks.

Williams logged only 13 minutes in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee, and Friday's game is not part of a back-to-back set, so it would be somewhat surprising to see Williams receive a rest day. However, if he is ruled out, that will open up minutes for Yang Hansen.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
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