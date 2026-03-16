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Robert Williams Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 10:13am

Williams (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Brooklyn.

Williams returned from a one-game absence Sunday against the 76ers and finished with six points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes. He may be held out for injury maintenance Monday, and if that happens, Sidy Cissoko could become more involved for Portland.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
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