Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Questionable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Williams (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Williams has been in and out of the lineup for the Trail Blazers throughout the entire 2024-25 campaign thus far, as he's dealt with injuries. The veteran big man could end up missing another game Saturday after being listed as questionable with left knee soreness. Rookie Donovan Clingan will likely continue to get more time on the floor if Williams cannot play against Charlotte.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
