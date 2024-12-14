Fantasy Basketball
Robert Williams Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Williams (reconditioning) is Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland for Sunday's game against the Suns, Sean Highkin reports.

Williams cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week, but the big man is going through the process of recovering his conditioning to play. As such, a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If he's not available, then Donovan Clingan, Duop Reath and Jabari Walker will log all the minutes available at center.

