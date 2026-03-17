Robert Williams Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Indiana.

Williams wasn't available for Monday's win over Brooklyn. If that trend continues Wednesday, Sidy Cissoko would presumably absorb most of the bench minutes behind Donovan Clingan. Cissoko had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT), three rebounds and three assists against the Nets in 21 minutes of work.