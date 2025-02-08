Robert Williams Injury: Questionable to return Saturday
Williams suffered an apparent right knee injury Saturday against the Timberwolves and is questionable to return to the game.
Williams went down with a left knee injury during Saturday's game and may be unable to get back on the floor to finish the contest against Minnesota. Before suffering the injury, the veteran big man racked up six points and four rebounds in eight minutes off the bench for Portland.
