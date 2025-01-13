Robert Williams Injury: Questionable with illness
Williams (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
After sitting out Saturday's loss to the Heat with an illness, Williams' status remains in danger for Tuesday. With Deandre Ayton (calf) off the injury report, rookie first-rounder Donovan Clingan should revert back to Portland's second unit and handle the backup center role for the Blazers if Williams isn't feeling well enough to play against Brooklyn.
