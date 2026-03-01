Robert Williams Injury: Resting Sunday
Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to left knee injury management.
Williams will rest for the second leg of a back-to-back set after he played 17 minutes in Saturday's 109-93 loss to the Hawks and finished with five points (1-2 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Sidy Cissoko (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday, but if available, he could end up seeing most of the backup minutes behind starting center Donovan Clingan.
