Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:16pm

Williams (knee) is out for Friday's game against Brooklyn.

A sprained left knee will keep Williams out for a fourth straight game Friday. The veteran big man's next chance to suit up comes Sunday in Cleveland. With Williams sidelined against the Nets, Portland should lean on rookie first-rounder Donovan Clingan in the starting lineup in Deandre Ayton's (calf) continued absence.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
