Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Williams (knee) is out for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
A sprained left knee will keep Williams out for a fourth straight game Friday. The veteran big man's next chance to suit up comes Sunday in Cleveland. With Williams sidelined against the Nets, Portland should lean on rookie first-rounder Donovan Clingan in the starting lineup in Deandre Ayton's (calf) continued absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now