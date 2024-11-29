Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

As expected, Williams will miss a second straight game due to a concussion, and his next chance to play will be against the Mavericks on Sunday. With Williams and Donovan Clingan (knee) sidelined, Jabari Walker will serve as Portland's backup center behind Deandre Ayton.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now