Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out Friday

Williams (reconditioning) will not play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams has presumably cleared the league's concussion protocols, but he will miss Friday's game as the team awaits him to get his conditioning back up to par. The absence will mark his seventh straight game on the sidelines. With Deandre Ayton (illness) also sidelined, Portland will lean on Donovan Clingan and Jabari Walker at center.