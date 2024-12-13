Fantasy Basketball
Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 5:27pm

Williams (reconditioning) will not play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams has presumably cleared the league's concussion protocols, but he will miss Friday's game as the team awaits him to get his conditioning back up to par. The absence will mark his seventh straight game on the sidelines. With Deandre Ayton (illness) also sidelined, Portland will lean on Donovan Clingan and Jabari Walker at center.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
