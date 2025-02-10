Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out Monday
Williams (knee) will not play in Monday's game against Denver, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Williams left Saturday's game against the Timberwolves early after sustaining a knee injury and did not return. He will now miss his 35th game of the season due to a variety of injuries. Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan will likely make up the center rotation against Denver.
