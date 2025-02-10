Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Williams (knee) will not play in Monday's game against Denver, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams left Saturday's game against the Timberwolves early after sustaining a knee injury and did not return. He will now miss his 35th game of the season due to a variety of injuries. Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan will likely make up the center rotation against Denver.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now