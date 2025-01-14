Fantasy Basketball
Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams will miss a third straight game as he deals with an illness. In Williams' absence, the Trail Blazers will likely look to Donovan Clingan to pick up the slack. He came two points shy of recording back-to-back double-doubles in Saturday's loss to the Heat.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

