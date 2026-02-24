Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday due to right foot soreness and has officially been ruled out. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Chicago. With Yang Hansen on assignment with the G League's Rip City Remix, Sidy Cissoko and Jerami Grant may see some minutes at center.
