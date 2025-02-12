Robert Williams Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Williams (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Williams will miss Portland's final game before the All-Star break Wednesday. The veteran big man's next chance to play comes Feb. 20 against the Lakers. Donovan Clingan should dominate the center minutes against Denver in the absence of Deandre Ayton (calf).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now