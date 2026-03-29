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Robert Williams Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Head coach Tiago Splitter said Williams (back) "should" be available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams is currently going through his pregame routine, so it sounds like he'll be cleared shortly. Yang Hansen will have a tough time getting into the rotation if Williams is active.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
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