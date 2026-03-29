Robert Williams Injury: Trending toward playing Sunday
Head coach Tiago Splitter said Williams (back) "should" be available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Williams is currently going through his pregame routine, so it sounds like he'll be cleared shortly. Yang Hansen will have a tough time getting into the rotation if Williams is active.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 236 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide6 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 209 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1811 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More