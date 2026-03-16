Robert Williams Injury: Unavailable Monday
Williams (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Williams will sit out the second half of his team's back-to-back after logging 20 minutes Sunday in Philly. His next chance to take the floor will arrive Wednesday against the Pacers. Sidy Cissoko should benefit from Williams' absence Tuesday.
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