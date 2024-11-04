Robert Williams Injury: Upgraded to probable
Williams (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams was upgraded to questionable prior to this update and continues to trend in the right direction. With Williams likely to make his season debut, it's fair to expect restrictions if he does get the green light to suit up. With Portland's frontcourt being so crowded, it will be hard for Williams to break out in a big way.
