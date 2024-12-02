Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Will not return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 12:24pm

Williams (concussion) will not travel for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams remains in the concussion protocol and will be sidelined for a fourth straight game. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz. With Donovan Clingan (knee) also sidelined, Deandre Ayton should continue to start at center.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now