Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Won't go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 2:38pm

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.

Williams will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left knee sprain. His next chance to play will come Friday against Brooklyn. The big man has played in only one of the club's last five outings, and with Williams sidelined once again, Jabari Walker could see an uptick in playing time behind Donovan Clingan.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
