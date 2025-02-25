Robert Williams Injury: Won't go Wednesday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.
Williams will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left knee sprain. His next chance to play will come Friday against Brooklyn. The big man has played in only one of the club's last five outings, and with Williams sidelined once again, Jabari Walker could see an uptick in playing time behind Donovan Clingan.
