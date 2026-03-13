Robert Williams Injury: Won't play Friday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Jazz.
Williams is out with a maintenance day, but he should be back for Sunday's game against the 76ers. Sidy Cissoko and Yang Hansen will have the opportunity to get into the rotation with Williams unavailable.
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