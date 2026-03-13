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Robert Williams Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 6:28pm

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Jazz.

Williams is out with a maintenance day, but he should be back for Sunday's game against the 76ers. Sidy Cissoko and Yang Hansen will have the opportunity to get into the rotation with Williams unavailable.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
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