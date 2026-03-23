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Robert Williams Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 1:36pm

Williams (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Nets.

The 28-year-old big man is sitting out the second half of Portland's back-to-back set. Yang Hansen was summoned from the G League's Rip City Remix earlier Monday and could enter the rotation behind Donovan Clingan versus Brooklyn. Sidy Cissoko is also a candidate to see increased playing time.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
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