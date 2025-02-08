Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams Injury: Won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Williams suffered a right knee injury during Saturday's game and now has been ruled out for the rest of the contest. Considering the veteran big man's injury history, this is a concerning development for the Trail Blazers. In Williams' absence, Portland could turn to Donovan Clingan and Jabari Walker to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now