Robert Williams Injury: Won't return Saturday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams suffered a right knee injury during Saturday's game and now has been ruled out for the rest of the contest. Considering the veteran big man's injury history, this is a concerning development for the Trail Blazers. In Williams' absence, Portland could turn to Donovan Clingan and Jabari Walker to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
