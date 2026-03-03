Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:43pm

Williams (knee) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

After sitting out Sunday's loss to Atlanta, Williams is good to go for Wednesday. The veteran big man averaged 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 16.6 minutes per tilt through nine February games, shooting a potent 74.4 percent from the floor.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
