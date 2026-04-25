Robert Williams News: Another quality effort Friday

Williams posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 120-108 loss to the Spurs in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Williams has scored 11 points in every game of the series with the Spurs. While the 28-year-old fell one rebound shy of the double-double mark in each of his previous two appearances, it appears he may continue to be featured on both ends of the floor more than he was during the regular season, meaning Donovan Clingan might be spending additional time on the bench.