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Robert Williams News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Williams (knee) is available for Sunday's game versus the 76ers.

Williams is set to return after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which could push Sidy Cissoko back out of the rotation. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
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