Robert Williams News: Available to play
Williams (knee) is available for Sunday's game versus the 76ers.
Williams is set to return after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which could push Sidy Cissoko back out of the rotation. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
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