Robert Williams News: Available to play
Williams (knee) will play Wednesday against the Bucks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Williams is back after a one-game absence, which could result in Yang Hansen getting bumped from the rotation. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
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