Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Williams (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Indiana, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Williams will return from a one-game absence due to a lingering knee issue. The veteran big man will be back in action Wednesday, where he'll likely fill his typical bench role. In 47 appearances this season, Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 blocks across 16.9 minutes. It's worth noting he's played 20 or more minutes in six of his last seven outings, though.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
34 days ago