Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Williams notched 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 victory over the Grizzlies.

Williams logged a handful of additional minutes as a result of Donovan Clingan being ejected. Having been mostly healthy this season, Williams has been able to demonstrate his elite per-minute ability, putting up top 100 value in just 16.5 minutes per game. However, the fact that he has yet to play in both games of a back-to-back makes him a tough player to roster permanently.

