Robert Williams News: Double-doubles off bench

Williams had 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 win over Chicago.

Williams' status was a question mark leading up to tipoff, but he was ultimately cleared to play and turned in a strong showing. He scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 6 and secured his first double-double since Feb. 1, as he saw more opportunities in the frontcourt without Donovan Clingan (illness). However, Williams is unlikely to see this kind of playing time when Clingan is healthy.