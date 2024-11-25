Fantasy Basketball
Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams News: Draws start at center

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 5:12pm

Williams is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Williams will join the first unit after both Deandre Ayton (finger) and Donovan Clingan (knee) were ruled out prior to tipoff. Williams should be in line for more opportunities than usual Monday, especially considering he was sat down for rest purposes Saturday against the Rockets. Duop Reath and Jabari Walker should also see more chances due to Portland's lack of frontcourt depth.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
