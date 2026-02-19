Robert Williams News: Fades injury report
Williams (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams was held out of the Trail Blazers' final game before the All-Star break (Feb. 12 against the Jazz) due to left knee injury management, but the veteran center will be available for Friday's contest. Williams hasn't played more than 20 minutes since Dec. 5 and is averaging 6.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks over 16.3 minutes per game this season.
