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Robert Williams News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Williams (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Williams will shed his questionable tag due to lower-back soreness and suit up for a third consecutive contest. The backup big man has averaged 6.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
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