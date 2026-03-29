Robert Williams News: Good to go Sunday
Williams (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Williams will shed his questionable tag due to lower-back soreness and suit up for a third consecutive contest. The backup big man has averaged 6.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
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