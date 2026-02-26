Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Williams (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Williams was added to the injury report as questionable due to a sore foot, but the issue won't prevent him from taking the court. Donovan Clingan (illness) has been downgraded to out, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Williams to step up Thursday evening.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
54 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
59 days ago