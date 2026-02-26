Robert Williams News: Good to go Thursday
Williams (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Williams was added to the injury report as questionable due to a sore foot, but the issue won't prevent him from taking the court. Donovan Clingan (illness) has been downgraded to out, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Williams to step up Thursday evening.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1214 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2631 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 552 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 354 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2959 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More