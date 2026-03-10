Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams News: Grabs 10 boards in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Williams accumulated six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four blocks across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Hornets.

Williams played at least 20 minutes for the fourth straight game, during which time he has been a top 90 player in standard nine-category leagues. With averages of 10.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 combined steals and blocks, Williams should at least be on the radar for anyone seeking elite per-minute big-man numbers.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
