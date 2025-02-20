Fantasy Basketball
Robert Williams News: Green light to play Thursday

Published on February 20, 2025

Williams (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The veteran big man will fight off knee soreness and suit up for the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Williams should serve as starter Donovan Clingan's top backup at center. Over his last eight games (two starts), Williams averaged 4.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 assists in 18.0 minutes.

