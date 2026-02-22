Robert Williams headshot

Robert Williams News: Logs 12 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Williams (knee) tallied two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 12 minutes in Friday's 157-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Williams sat out the Trail Blazers' final game before the All-Star break on Feb. 12 in Utah due to left knee injury management, but as expected, he was cleared to play as Portland opened its second-half slate. Though he's unlikely to see extended playing time so long as starting center Donovan Clingan is healthy, Williams has been productive on a per-minute basis. Through six appearances in February, he's averaging 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 15.8 minutes while shooting 79.3 percent from the field.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams
