Robert Williams News: Logs 12 minutes in return

Williams (knee) tallied two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 12 minutes in Friday's 157-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Williams sat out the Trail Blazers' final game before the All-Star break on Feb. 12 in Utah due to left knee injury management, but as expected, he was cleared to play as Portland opened its second-half slate. Though he's unlikely to see extended playing time so long as starting center Donovan Clingan is healthy, Williams has been productive on a per-minute basis. Through six appearances in February, he's averaging 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 15.8 minutes while shooting 79.3 percent from the field.